Is Selena Gomez making her allegiances clear?

That's what some fans are speculating, after the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's Instagram Story switcheroo.

Gomez posted a photo of herself wearing SKIMS alongside a message praising the Kim Kardashian West-created shapewear line as "legit" and "so freaking comfortable." Soon after, however, that post was deleted, with the former Disney star instead sharing a message of appreciation to her close friend, Taylor Swift. Kardashian West and Swift have been feuding for years, intensifying in 2016 after the reality star leaked Swift's phone call with Kanye West about him name-dropping her in "Famous"; Swift called the action "character assassination."

Instagram

"My ride or die," Gomez wrote alongside a photo of her and Swift with the latter's cat, Benjamin Button. "I would die for this one."

"Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I'm on your side for life," she added.

Instagram

Swift made her support of Gomez clear when the Spring Breakers star released new music last week detailing her journey to self-discovery after heartbreak.

During her interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff on Monday, Gomez praised her longtime friends for sticking by her side. She and Swift have been close since they dated Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively, in 2008.

"I have a lot of friends, but as far as the ones that are my every single day, they -- I've said this a million times, but they've saved my life in a lot of ways," Gomez said. "And it's very rare to trust anyone, and especially in what I do, so I isolate myself a lot. And when certain people came into my life now, they're not affected by anything, they don't care about anything, they're enjoying me as who I am, and that's like, now, 12 years of friendship, and then my other friends, about eight years."

"I just feel safe with them, and they've walked through so much, and it hasn't been pretty. And they've never left, and they never will. And I can feel that from them," she added.

See more on Gomez in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Says She's Looking for Love Again After 'Toxic' Relationships

Selena Gomez Gets Candid About the Inspiration for New Album and Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Amazing' Praise

Selena Gomez Talks Surviving Heartbreak That Inspired Her New Music

Selena Gomez Shares Update on Her Health and Her Return to Music | The Download Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery