Selena Gomez is ready for L-O-V-E.

On Friday, the 27-year-old hit-maker appeared on the Zach Sang Show, where she revealed that she's ready for a new romance after her headline-grabbing, years-spanning relationship with Justin Bieber.

"I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me," she admitted. "I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength."

Gomez also touched upon the hard lessons she's learned from relationships in the past, seemingly referencing her history with Bieber.

"You're in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be a little toxic," she said. "When you're young, you have this codependency that you think is love, and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other and you think, 'Oh that's love.' I believed that for a long time."

Immediately after Gomez's new song, "Love You to Love Me," and its music video were released last week, fans of the songstress began parsing the lyrics, convinced that the song is a formal farewell to her relationship with Bieber.

"#LoseYouToLoveMe music video got me like 😭💔," one passionate fan wrote at the time. "This has taken a long process for Selena to close this chapter and to watch her and support her through everything you only want her to be happy. And it starts with her. The chapter is now closed. I'm so proud of you. @selenagomez."

On the Zach Sang Show, Gomez assured fans that although she misses being in love, she's doing just fine as a single woman.

"I'm chillin right now, you guys," she stated. "Honestly that [dating] is so stressful so I've been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, 'I just wanna cuddle, I just wanna watch something and be adored.' Now it feels good. Now it feels awesome."

Gomez's comments arrive just days after her sit-down interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, where she discussed her evolution as an artist and how personal relationships have influenced her songwriting. The former Disney star was asked about the lyric on "Lose You to Love Me," where she sings that her significant other moved on in "two months," possibly referencing breaking up with Bieber, who struck up a romance with now-wife Hailey Bieber soon after.

"I've actually experienced that a million times before," Gomez, who also dated The Weeknd for ten months in 2017, said of exes moving on quickly. "And that's the unfortunate part about what I do. It's all very real to me and I'm sure it's all just entertainment for other people, but I think I had become numb to it. And it would be stupid of me if I didn't acknowledge what I had felt, because it would be inauthentic, because it's everything I claim to be and do."

Gomez also pointed to another of her relationship-centric tracks to highlight how much she's changed as an artist and as a person.

"I released a song 'Heart Wants What It Wants' ages ago... I felt like within going from there to go where I am now, it's like the greatest feeling, so it made sense," she stated. "Behind what I'm saying in 'Lose You to Love Me' it is very black and white, there's no in between. That's it. And for 'Look at Her Now,' that's just my life exploding into all these amazing things."

