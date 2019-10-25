Selena Gomez is finally sharing her new music, and it's more liberating for her than we will ever know.

This week, fans were treated to two new songs, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." The candid singles describe Gomez's journey of heartbreak and self-discovery, and how she's ready to move on to the next chapter in her life.

"I spent years living in fear of speaking up or saying things and I guess that's just the people-pleaser in me," Gomez, 27, candidly expressed during an interview on New Music Daily With Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. "And there was a huge moment where I just stopped caring, and I can't tell you when that moment was, I really can't."

"But it's not that I'm trying to make it specifically about just one subject in my life," she continued about her new music. "It's more just how I embody all of the experiences into one, and I fully believe that this is always just something that I'm going to be passionate about. I don't want to not express what I feel because I know there's millions of people who feel the exact same way."

Over the past few years, Gomez has endured public breakups with Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, as well as undergone kidney surgery amid her Lupus diagnosis. She's also been vocal about seeking help for her well-being and taking breaks for her mental health.

"I've always been pretty transparent about what I've gone through," the singer stated, adding that at a certain point, her fame and attention "just got weird."

"It just got really complicated and I started noticing that my life just became a story and it was entertainment. I was just not OK with that because it was real," Gomez explained. "It was very real to me. I think that's the time I needed to just say, 'I'm not going to be a part of this anymore,' and 'How am I going to not be afraid to share what I feel just because I'm mad at what the world is doing?' It's not really going to get me anywhere. Everything that I do is with good intention."

That includes her forthcoming album, which has been in the works for four years. Gomez explained that she didn't want to release any songs that she hadn't written because she didn't feel like it was the right timing.

"I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I've learned and turn it into something even better and I'm glad I did because this year, everything kind of just started pouring out of me," she explained. "I started saying things in a way that I've never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen."

Admitting that "one of the worst moments of my life ended up being the biggest blessing that I've ever had," Gomez said she "was set free" and thanked her true friends for sticking by her side. That includes Taylor Swift, who during her sit-down with Lowe said Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" was "the best thing she's ever done."

"Taylor, that was very sweet," Gomez said, getting visibly emotional. "She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side when I think they visibly saw me in so much pain. They didn't want it for me, but they... Sorry."

Wiping away tears, she explained that "they never stopped loving me." "I played her this song and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video. Her mom and Taylor started crying," Gomez recalled. "It wasn't because the song was emotional, it was just because the first thing they said to me was, 'We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.' That's a huge thing for me."

