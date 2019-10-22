Selena Gomez is back, and better than ever!

After teasing fans that new music was coming for awhile now, the 27-year-old singer finally dropped her new single, "Lose You to Love Me," on Tuesday.

The soft-spoken yet powerful ballad is an ode to loving yourself after losing your identity in the whirlwind of romance, and Gomez's black-and-white music video is the perfect showcase for the tune's balance between fragile vulnerability and steadfast self-determined conviction.

"We'd always go into it blindly/ I needed to lose you to find me," Gomez sings in the chorus. "This cancer was killing me softly/I needed to hate you to love me."

"We always go into it blindly, rose colored glasses all distorted," the songstress belts in a different section of the emotional track. "I saw the signs and I ignored it. I gave my all and they all know it."

Rumors of new music coming from Gomez first started in August, after the former Disney star shared a shot of herself working in the studio via Instagram Stories. A source told ET one month prior that Gomez's fans could actually expect new music sooner than later.

"Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal," the source said at the time. "Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world."

Earlier this month, Gomez also teased that new music was coming in a series of posts shared to Instagram. See below:

Prior to all the Instagram teases, ET spoke with Gomez's longtime pal, Francia Raisa, earlier this month, who confirmed she had heard the singer's new tunes. While she couldn't say much, she revealed that Gomez's new music had her "shaking my a** a lot."

