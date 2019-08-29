Selena Gomez Gives Fans an Inside Look Into Her Latest Studio Session

Selena Gomez might just be putting the finishing touches on her new music.

The 27-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a handful of photos from her time in the studio, which got fans really excited. In the first black-and-white photo, Gomez is sitting on a stool and writing something down. The singer is dressed in jeans, an oversized stripped shirt and white sneakers.

The second is a Boomerang of her surrounded by Sharpies, a keyboard to her right and she's making a peace sign. The brunette beauty is all smiles as she also moves her head back and forth.

In the last sneak peek at her latest studio session, Gomez shows the soundboard and leaves a message for her fans.

"Just so you know, I see your comments and I'm working on it… [rainbow emoji]," she wrote on the Boomerang.

Earlier this week, Gomez had the time of her life at Kacey Musgraves' concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. She attended the show with four girlfriends in a box and even got into the spirit of things by rocking a light-up Musgraves cowboy hat, an eyewitness tells ET.

"All kinds of magic ✨🌈 thank you, @spaceykacey, for your heart, your insane humor and your words. We laughed, cried and danced," Gomez captioned a slideshow of herself with the country queen.

Gomez has been teasing new music on the way, but in July, days after the singer celebrated her 27th birthday, a source told ET that she was ready to share her "very personal" songs.

"She just celebrated her birthday in Italy and is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again. Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal," the source said, adding: "Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world."

