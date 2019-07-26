Selena Gomez's New Music Will Be 'Very Personal' (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez is ready to get personal and share her new music with the world.

Days after the singer celebrated her 27th birthday, a source tells ET that "Selena is in a really good place."

"She just celebrated her birthday in Italy and is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again. Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal," the source says, adding: "Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world."

The "Heart Want What It Wants" singer has been overseas vacationing and enjoying turning a year older. On Friday, she shared a dreamy photo of herself wearing a black-and-red floral and polka-dot ensemble.

"Me, Italy -trying desperately to look like a Fellini film," she captioned her Instagram pic.

She also posted a candid photo of herself on Wednesday, thanking her fans for the birthday wishes and messages they sent her.

"Well I’m 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday," the beaming birthday girl wrote. "Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU."

In recent months, Gomez has been teasing fans with studio posts, and last month confirmed to ET that she was working on new tunes.

"Yes!" she enthused when asked about new music while attending the premiere of her new film, The Dead Don’t Die. "Yes! It’s finally done."

