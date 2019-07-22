News

Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez! Here Are All The Reasons She Inspires Us

By Colette Ngo
Selena Gomez at The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez!

The brunette beauty turned 27 on Monday, giving us the perfect opportunity to celebrate all the reasons she keeps inspiring us.

Gomez rose to fame at 15 on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, playing the lead role of Alex Russo. Since then, she’s starred in movies and has become a successful singer and producer.

Along the way, she’s always kept true to herself. From talking about mental health to supporting women across the globe, check out all the times Gomez made fans feel seen and inspired:

1. She supports powerful women changing the world.

The former Disney Channel star has shown unconditional support for her female friends, who are using their platform to inspire others.

2. She openly talks about mental health.

Last month, the "Good For You" singer revealed that she deleted Instagram from her phone, because of how it affected her mental health.

“It’s just become really unhealthy, I think, personally. For young people, including myself to spend all of their time fixating about on all these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me...it would make me depressed. It would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently.”

3. She makes the best bridesmaid.

The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer was the perfect maid of honor for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding on July 19th. She gave a heartwarming speech during the wedding saying, "You taught me to be strong. I pray for you. You're beautiful. ... I love you.”

4. Her scars are her strength.
After being diagnosed with lupus, Selena turned to her close friend Francia Raisa for the ultimate gift -- a kidney. She bravely shared her story on Instagram in an effort to bring awareness to the disease and inspires to remember to be kind to one another.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

5. She fights for human rights.

Gomez has supported many charities including UNICEF, the ENOUGH Project, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Her most recent cause is A21, a non-profit organization working to abolish human trafficking.

Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) , but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!

She’s also spoken out about the current crisis at the US-Mexico border.

6. She's a feminist.

The 13 Reasons Why producer is here for an uproar.

"There's a certain standard women are held to because...I don't know. So many women nowadays are so loud about it," Gomez told Billboard . "We need to cause a bit of an uproar, because I've seen it. I've experienced it. It's absurd."

7. Her songs make us get up on our feet.  

Coming out with hit after hit, Selena continues to kill the music game with her most recent feel-good bop "I Can't Get Enough."

ET recently caught up with Gomez, where she revealed that there's new music on the way. For more on that interview, watch the video below.

