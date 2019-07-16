Miley Cyrus is getting in on the Area 51 viral craze -- and she’s bringing Selena Gomez with her!

The 26-year-old singer posted a photo of her and Gomez dressed up as aliens and making peace signs at the camera while on the set of Cyrus’ former show, Hannah Montana.

“Me & @selenagomez on our way to Area 51 👽,” Cyrus wrote.

She then posted another pic of her dressed up as a burger while posing with someone in an alien costume, writing “That one time @ Area 51” alongside the snap.

The next photo showed her making out with an alien, with the caption, “I’m a bad influence even to the aliens #Area51.”

Me & @selenagomez on our way to Area 51 👽 pic.twitter.com/P5ui7X5keU — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 16, 2019

That one time @ Area 51 pic.twitter.com/ywxzbDC1BT — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 16, 2019

I’m a bad influence even to the aliens #Area51pic.twitter.com/ipltR95xQr — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 16, 2019

And, in case you’re still wondering what all the Area 51 fuss is about, it all started with a Facebook joke event titled "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," created by a group called S**tposting cause im in shambles.

The post suggested people meet at 3 a.m. on Sept. 20 and storm the Area 51 Alien Center in order to “see them aliens.”

More than 1.1 million signed up for the event and celebrities including Kevin Jonas have joined in the fun on social media, where endless memes have also surfaced.

See more on the story below.

