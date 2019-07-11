Miley Cyrus refuses to be put in boxes -- even when it comes to her marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer covers Elle magazine's August 2019 issue, and opens up about where she currently stands both in her career and in her personal life. Cyrus talks about her "unique" relationship with Hemsworth, whom she married last December.

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," Cyrus says. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we’re in a place where people would get it."

Cyrus says being married hasn't changed her sexual preferences. In a Vanity Fair interview in February, Cyrus described herself as "a queer person in a hetero relationship."

"I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner?" Cyrus now asks rhetorically. "I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f**king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Cyrus is still passionate as ever about issues that are particularly important to her -- women's rights, homelessness and protecting the environment -- and offers this tidbit of when she and 29-year-old Hemsworth may consider having a child together.

"We've been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing," she says. "And it's exhausted. It can't produce. We're getting handed a piece-of-sh** planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that."

"We're expected to keep the planet populated," she also says about society's expectations of women. "And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you -- even if you become pregnant in a violent situation. If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're a cold, heartless b**ch who’s not capable of love. Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first."

Mario Sorrenti

Cyrus released an EP, She Is Coming, in May, which marked a return to her edgier side after 2017's more mellow Younger Now. The singer explains her upcoming record, She Is Miley Cyrus, and what it represents.

"My record is called She Is Miley Cyrus. 'She' does not represent a gender," she notes. "She is not just a woman. 'She' doesn't refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O."

"At this time of my life, I feel the most powerful I’ve ever felt," she adds. "I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I'm never performing for men. They shouldn't compliment themselves to think that the decisions I’m making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don't think that because some guy thinks I'm hot he's going to buy my record. It doesn't help me. .... I think now I actually have the respect that I want. When I walk into a room, people may think, 'Okay, she gets her tits out.' But they also think, 'But she’s got a f**king sick voice,' and that's all I care about."

She's also come to terms with her past as a Disney star. Cyrus admits when she hit 18 she felt "ridiculous" playing Hannah Montana, but is now proud of her legacy.

"The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the f**king wig on again," she recalls. "It got weird. It just felt like... I was grown up. ... [But] I feel like I'm just not ashamed of that anymore. It's pretty cool when you hear Cardi B was listening to Hannah Montana when she was in high school. That sh** makes me happy."

Mario Sorrenti

Earlier this month, Cyrus dropped her "Mother's Daughter" music video, featuring her mom, Tish Cyrus. Watch below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus' Beloved Pet Pig Dies: 'I Will Miss You Always'

Miley Cyrus Had a 'Crazy' Near-Death Experience on Her Flight to the Glastonbury Festival

Miley Cyrus Shows Support for ‘Baby Brother’ Lil Nas X After He Posts About His Sexuality

Related Gallery