Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Monday to show her support for rapper Lil Nas X after he appeared to come out as gay in a social media post on Sunday.

“SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx 🌈❤️🌈❤️ In your corner forever my friend!” Cyrus wrote, alongside a photo of the two posing together.

The rapper took to Twitter on the final day of Pride Month, writing, “Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”



The 20-year-old musician was referring to his new song, "C7osure (You Like),” in which he sings lyrics like, “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow.”

He then posted on Instagram, thanking fans for their support and replying to fans.



When one user commented, “Wear it proudly,” the musician responded, "Thank u for always supporting me bro."

The "Old Town Road" singer also commented, "Just cuz I'm gay don't mean I'm gay.”



Lil Nas X’s tweet came on the same day he was brought onto stage by Cyrus at Glastonbury to perform “Old Town Road” alongside the songstress and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

He also shared a photo with Cyrus and Dua Lipa on Sunday, captioning the photo: “Thank u for this opportunity miley 💞🤩 dua in the cut 👀,” he captioned the pic.

