Lil Nas X Posts About His Sexuality on World Pride Day

As Pride Month draws to a close, Lil Nas X has decided to end things on a high note -- by seemingly coming out as gay. ET has reached out to Lil Nas X's rep for comment.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, the "Old Town Road" rapper wrote: “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”



"C7osure (You Like)," is a brand-new song he released last week on his new EP, 7.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

"True say, I want and I need/ To let go, use my time to be free/ It's like it's always what you like/ It's always what you like/ Why it's always what you like?/ It's always what you like, uh," Nas raps in the song.

"Deada** thought i made it obvious," Nas added on Sunday afternoon.

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Nas is currently in the midst of a jaw-dropping stretch of prominence on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Old Town Road," his collab with Billy Ray Cyrus, has enjoyed 12 weeks on top. The pair performed their single side-by-side at the 2019 BET Awards.

"Oh man, it was electrifying," Cyrus told ET after exiting the stage. "I'm just kinda in shock in this moment... The crowd stood up and they sang every word," he recalled in awe. "I never felt a moment quite like that."

Cyrus added: "It was just such an honor being here. And being a part of this festival and these festivities and this celebration of music. It'll be a moment that I'll always cherish and remember. It was very special."

GET MORE MUSIC NEW IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Billy Ray Cyrus Was in 'Shock' After BET Awards Performance With Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Shut Down the BET Awards 2019 With 'Old Town Road' Performance

Lil Nas X Just Proved He's the Ultimate Stand-Up Guy After Adopting Puppies

Related Gallery