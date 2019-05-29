Music

Lil Nas X Just Proved He's the Ultimate Stand-Up Guy After Adopting Puppies

By Zach Seemayer‍
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X came up with a great solution to an interesting problem on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old rapper took to Twitter with a serious conundrum, revealing to fans that he had decided to adopt a puppy, and couldn't choose between two super cute canines.

"I have to pick one u guys," the "Old Town Road" artist captioned a pair of puppy pics.

After a bunch of fans weighed in on which of the two wildly adorable dogs he should take home with him, the artist realized a simple yet brilliant answer to his situation.

"I got both," he later declared in a follow-up tweet, along with two photos of himself and his new furry friends hugging on a grassy lawn.

The new additions to his household come just a week after the rapper met with Billy Ray Cyrus -- his collaborator on a best-selling remix of "Old Town Road" -- where he gifted the country crooner with a brand new Maserati GranTurismo convertible.

