Lil Nas X Just Proved He's the Ultimate Stand-Up Guy After Adopting Puppies
Lil Nas X came up with a great solution to an interesting problem on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old rapper took to Twitter with a serious conundrum, revealing to fans that he had decided to adopt a puppy, and couldn't choose between two super cute canines.
"I have to pick one u guys," the "Old Town Road" artist captioned a pair of puppy pics.
After a bunch of fans weighed in on which of the two wildly adorable dogs he should take home with him, the artist realized a simple yet brilliant answer to his situation.
"I got both," he later declared in a follow-up tweet, along with two photos of himself and his new furry friends hugging on a grassy lawn.
i got both 💞😁 pic.twitter.com/j6Dp0WQcDQ— nope (@LilNasX) May 29, 2019
The new additions to his household come just a week after the rapper met with Billy Ray Cyrus -- his collaborator on a best-selling remix of "Old Town Road" -- where he gifted the country crooner with a brand new Maserati GranTurismo convertible.
Check out the video below for more on the young music phenom, his hit single and the megahit remix.
