Billy Ray Cyrus is gonna be riding in style -- thanks to Lil Nas X.

The 20-year-old rapper posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday in which he heads to the country music star's home with a special surprise for his collaborator on the remix of "Old Town Road."

"What's up everybody, we're about to pull up at Billy Ray Cyrus' crib," he explained, sporting a black cowboy hat. "I'm Postmating him a gift. You're gonna see what that is pretty soon."

Next, Nas recorded himself strolling up to a door and giving it a knock. Inside is Cyrus, smiling ear to ear while clutching a guitar. That's when the hip-hop star presents Cyrus with a shiny new red Maserati GranTurismo convertible, the very same car from their song's music video.

The pair share a high-five to celebrate staying at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a whopping seven weeks before the singer climbs into his new car and proclaims, "Whoa! We may never come back, man."

As fans of the remixed single know, the gift could not be more fitting. In the song, Cyrus sings: "Baby's got a habit: diamond rings and Fendi sports bras. Ridin' down Rodeo with my Maserati sports car."

Afterward, the pair posed for a celebratory photo while seated on the hood of the luxury car. Naturally, Cyrus captioned the fun still with the lyrics from their hit anthem.

