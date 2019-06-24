Billy Ray Cyrus is never going to forget taking the stage at the 2019 BET Awards!

Following his show-stopping performance of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X on Sunday night, Cyrus told ET's Kevin Frazier all about the incredible moment.

"Oh man, it was electrifying," Cyrus, 57, said shortly after exiting the stage. "I'm just kinda in shock in this moment."

"The crowd stood up and they sang every word," he recalled in awe. "I never felt a moment quite like that."

Nas agreed, telling ET that his cowboy-themed performance of the song -- which he previously released last December, prior to dropping the remix with Cyrus -- was "the most amazing thing I've ever experienced in my life."

For Cyrus, being at the BET Awards was something he considered an honor and vowed to always remember.

"It was just such an honor being here," he said. "And being a part of this festival and these festivities and this celebration of music. It'll be a moment that I'll always cherish and remember. It was very special."

The duo's performance began in a spectacular fashion, with Cyrus and Nas, 20, arriving to the venue via horseback before wowing the crowd with an epic performance of their hit track. Nas rocked a yellow-and-black open jacket look complete with tassels and matching pants, while Cyrus kept it casual in jeans, a leather jacket and a cowboy hat.

Nas previously celebrated the success of the track -- which has remained atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks -- by gifting Cyrus a red Maserati GranTurismo convertible, a reference to lyrics in the song.

The extravagant gift came after the pair dropped the star-studded music video for their number one hit, which featured the likes of Chris Rock, Diplo, Ha Ha Davis, Rico Nasty, Jozzy, YoungKio and Vince Staples.

Watch the video below for more from the 2019 BET Awards.

