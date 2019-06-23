Regina Hall and Taraji P. Henson are channeling Beyonce!

Following Cardi B's sexy opening performance at the 2019 BET Awards, the night's host, Regina Hall, took the stage with a marching band for a performance reminiscent of Beyonce's Homecoming. Wearing sparkling, red-and-black striped pants, a white cape and a crown, Hall looked incredible as she strutted down the stage.

After the epic entrance, Hall encouraged the audience to their feet as Sugar Bear performed and she grooved alongside both him and the dancers.

Hall's dancing really got the audience moving, with the Little actress shaking her butt for the crowd as she got into the fun jam. Henson eventually made her way up the stage and showed off her own epic moves in a black workout style outfit, complete with a matching fanny pack and red jacket.

The pair quickly excited the crowd as they twerked and got down together, with Henson even busting out the running man move at one point. The choreographed butt shaking continued as the songs -- they performed "Do You Know What Time It Is?," "Da Butt" and "Run Joe" -- wrapped up and the show officially began.

Fans were in awe of the women's epic performance, with one Twitter user calling Henson "a whole mood" and another gushing that their time on stage was "something I never knew I needed."

Regina Hall and Taraji twerking on stage is something I never knew I needed 😂😍and both of these ladies are 48😩 black don’t crack 🙌🏾 #BETAwardspic.twitter.com/OHN5MJ14Kc — James 😈 (@jamesss_101) June 24, 2019

Hall and Henson's performance was only one part of an epic night at this year's show. Watch the video below to see what else went down at the 2019 BET Awards.

