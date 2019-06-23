Cardi B knows how to slay!

The 26-year-old rapper set the tone for the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday night as the crowd got hyped with a sexy, high-energy opening number.

To oohs and aahs from the watching audience, Cardi gave her husband, Offset, a sexy lap dance on stage while performing her hit track, "Press."

Cardi looked incredible in a sparkly green look as she danced on top of her hubby, before completing the mind-blowing opening performance with a choreographed dance alongside incredible backup dancers.

Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET

Cardi teased her performance hours before the show. "Sooo I'm opening the show today and my anxiety is killing me. Wish me luck guys. BET AWARDS," she tweeted on Sunday morning.

Sooo I’m opening the show today and my anxiety is killing me .Wish me luck guys .BET AWARDS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 23, 2019

The mom of one is nominated for Best Collaboration for "Please Me" with Bruno Mars and "I Like It" with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for "Please Me" and "Money," Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy and the 2019 Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award for "I Like It."

It's been a week of ups and downs for Cardi, who was indicted by a grand jury in Queens, New York, on Friday, connected to misdemeanor charges stemming from an August altercation at a strip club. The rapper is clearly focusing on the positive and putting on a show for her fans.

See more on Cardi in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Indicted on Assault Charges Stemming From Strip Club Altercation

Cardi B Performs in a Bathrobe After Her Costume Rips Onstage

Cardi B Says She’s Never Getting Plastic Surgery Again

Related Gallery