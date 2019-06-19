BET Awards 2019: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Show
The BET Awards are just days away!
Airing live on Sunday, the annual awards show will celebrate achievements in entertainment, music, sports, television, movies and more. But before the party begins, ET's breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the show.
What time do the BET Awards start?: The 19th BET Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and streaming via the BET Now app.
How to watch with ET: You can catch all of ET's live coverage right here on ETonline.com and on Twitter (@etnow) and Instagram (@entertainmenttonight). Additionally, ET's Kevin Frazier will be interviewing all the stars on the red carpet, so be sure to tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Monday for all the post-show highlights.
Who's hosting?: Girls Trip star Regina Hall is set to host this year. This will be her first time playing master of ceremonies. "This is our show celebrating our people and our talent and our network," she said of the gig in a video for BET. "This is the biggest night in entertainment!"
Who's presenting?: This year's presenters list includes Lena Waithe, Marsai Martin, Morris Chestnut, Taraji P. Henson and Yara Shahidi.
Who's performing?: Cardi B, City Girls, DJ Khaled, Kiana Lede, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lucky Daye, Migos and Mustard will all be taking the stage.
Are there any special honors?: Yes! Legendary singer Mary J. Blige is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and the late Nipsey Hussle will be remembered with the Humanitarian Award. "As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader. His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture," Connie Orlando, BET's executive vice president and head of programming, said in a statement. "We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change."
Who's nominated?: BET announced the 2019 nominees last month, with Cardi B leading the nominations pool with seven total. See the complete list below:
BEST ACTRESS
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YOUNG STARS AWARD
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
BEST MOVIE
BlacKkKlansman
Creed II
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos
The Carters
BEST COLLABORATION
21 Savage feat. J. Cole, "A Lot "
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, "Could've Been"
Travis Scott feat. Drake, "Sicko Mode"
Tyga feat. Offset, "Taste"
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage feat. J. Cole, "A Lot"
Cardi B, "Money"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "Nice for What"
The Carters, "Apes**t"
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
BEST NEW ARTIST
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Queen Naija
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Astroworld, Travis Scott
Championships, Meek Mill
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Everything Is Love, The Carters
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys, "Raise a Man"
Ciara, "Level Up"
H.E.R., "Hard Place"
Janelle Monáe, "Pynk"
Queen Naija, "Mama's Hand"
Teyana Taylor, "Rose in Harlem"
BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Erica Campbell feat. Warryn Campbell, "All Of My Life"
Fred Hammond, "Tell Me Where It Hurts"
Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"
Snoop Dogg feat. Rance Allen, "Blessing Me Again"
Tori Kelly feat. Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT (FAN VOTED CATEGORY)
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok'air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Teniola Apata (Africa)
2019 COCA-COLA VIEWERS' CHOICE AWARD
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
J. Cole, "Middle Child"
Travis Scott feat. Drake, "Sicko Mode"
RELATED CONTENT:
Hear Beyonce as Nala in New Trailer for 'The Lion King'
Cardi B Drops Unapologetic and NSFW New Single 'Press' -- Listen
Nipsey Hussle to Receive Posthumous Humanitarian Award at 2019 BET Awards