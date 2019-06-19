BET Awards 2019: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Show

The BET Awards are just days away!

Airing live on Sunday, the annual awards show will celebrate achievements in entertainment, music, sports, television, movies and more. But before the party begins, ET's breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the show.



What time do the BET Awards start?: The 19th BET Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and streaming via the BET Now app.



Who's hosting?: Girls Trip star Regina Hall is set to host this year. This will be her first time playing master of ceremonies. "This is our show celebrating our people and our talent and our network," she said of the gig in a video for BET. "This is the biggest night in entertainment!"



Who's presenting?: This year's presenters list includes Lena Waithe, Marsai Martin, Morris Chestnut, Taraji P. Henson and Yara Shahidi.

Who's performing?: Cardi B, City Girls, DJ Khaled, Kiana Lede, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lucky Daye, Migos and Mustard will all be taking the stage.

Are there any special honors?: Yes! Legendary singer Mary J. Blige is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and the late Nipsey Hussle will be remembered with the Humanitarian Award. "As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader. His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture," Connie Orlando, BET's executive vice president and head of programming, said in a statement. "We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change."



Who's nominated?: BET announced the 2019 nominees last month, with Cardi B leading the nominations pool with seven total. See the complete list below:



BEST ACTRESS

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis



BEST ACTOR

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick



YOUNG STARS AWARD

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown



BEST MOVIE

BlacKkKlansman

Creed II

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give



BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor



BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid



BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters



BEST COLLABORATION

21 Savage feat. J. Cole, "A Lot "

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"

Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, "Could've Been"

Travis Scott feat. Drake, "Sicko Mode"

Tyga feat. Offset, "Taste"



BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott



BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage feat. J. Cole, "A Lot"

Cardi B, "Money"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "Nice for What"

The Carters, "Apes**t"



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans



BEST NEW ARTIST

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Queen Naija



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Astroworld, Travis Scott

Championships, Meek Mill

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Everything Is Love, The Carters

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B



SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles



SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods



BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys, "Raise a Man"

Ciara, "Level Up"

H.E.R., "Hard Place"

Janelle Monáe, "Pynk"

Queen Naija, "Mama's Hand"

Teyana Taylor, "Rose in Harlem"



BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Erica Campbell feat. Warryn Campbell, "All Of My Life"

Fred Hammond, "Tell Me Where It Hurts"

Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"

Snoop Dogg feat. Rance Allen, "Blessing Me Again"

Tori Kelly feat. Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)



BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT (FAN VOTED CATEGORY)

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok'air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Teniola Apata (Africa)



2019 COCA-COLA VIEWERS' CHOICE AWARD

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Ella Mai, "Trip"

J. Cole, "Middle Child"

Travis Scott feat. Drake, "Sicko Mode"

