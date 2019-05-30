Cardi B Drops Unapologetic and NSFW New Single 'Press' -- Listen

Cardi B has a hot new track to add to your weekend playlist.

After days of teasing the song "Press" on her social media account, the 26-year-old rapper dropped the unapologetic single on Thursday night -- and it does not disappoint.

"Press, press, press, press, press, Cardi don't need more press. Kill 'em all put them h**s to rest," Cardi raps.

Before its release, the rap star had shared photos of herself wearing a glamorous cheetah-print coat, booty shorts, a black wig and rose-colored sunglasses. In the pics, the singer appears to be in court testifying and handcuffed.

She had also posted the NSFW black-and-white cover art, which features a naked Cardi with black bars over her private parts.

The singer had originally teased the track back in December. In the snippet, Cardi is seen wearing a pink mini dress and rapping along to the tune in the studio.

Aside from dropping new music, Cardi has been fighting off haters who called her "lazy" for undergoing plastic surgery and canceling her shows to recover from the procedures.

"[People tell me], 'You lazy, you should just workout.' I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body," she said during an Instagram Live she posted earlier this week. "I don't have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not get fixed."

"Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves," she continued, emphasizing, "So yeah, I had to get f**king surgery."

For more on Cardi, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Responds to Backlash After She Canceled Shows to Recover From Plastic Surgery

Cardi B Spends $80K on Diamonds for Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Postpones Concert After Being 'Overzealous' in Returning to Work Following Plastic Surgery

Related Gallery