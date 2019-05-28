Cardi B Spends $80K on Diamonds for Daughter Kulture

Cardi B is sparing no expense for her daughter!

The 26-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram to show off the new jewelry she bought for her 10-month-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with her husband Offset. The new bling -- which included bracelets and diamond studs -- totaled $80,000, according to Cardi's since-deleted post.

In the post, Cardi showed off a pic of nine tennis bracelets and diamond studs, as well as a screenshot of a text message, presumably from her jeweler.

"Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are Comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3," the text read, according to screenshots obtained by multiple outlets. "also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval."

"Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b**ch gonna spoil haa," she captioned the post. "If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too. YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY A** TO DO SO."

Cardi's post comes after she opened up to ET's Katie Krause, revealing that she had her breasts redone following Kulture's birth.

"I just got my boobs redone," Cardi said. "I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out."

"Yes, my daughter f**ked me up!" she joked. "She did, she so did."

During ET's sit down, Cardi also discussed struggling with mom guilt while she's busy working.

"I do experience that mom guilt, you know? She's here, but it makes me sad sometimes because it's like, 'Oh, my gosh, all that traveling,'" she explained. "I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up ... every single time that she gets on an airplane, it's all good until the landing. She starts crying, and I just be feeling so sad because I know the pain, you know, when your ears pop."

"And sometimes I wake up in the morning and she's in my bed and I just want to cuddle and [I can't]," she continued. "It is getting harder because she knows me. She recognizes more now and that's, like, you can just tell she wants me to be there. Sometimes, when she sees me leaving, she looks up and goes, 'B***h, where you going?'"

Watch the video for more on Cardi.

