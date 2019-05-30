Cardi B wants people to know that she can do whatever she wants with her body.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live this week to respond to backlash that she was "lazy" for getting plastic surgery and canceling shows.

"[People tell me], 'You lazy, you should just workout.' I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body," she said in her video. "I don't have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not get fixed."

"Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves," she continued, emphasizing, "So yeah, I had to get f**king surgery."

Earlier this week, the "I Like It" rap star announced that she was postponing shows due to ongoing recovery from surgeries she underwent. In her Instagram Live, she further explained that her doctor advised her to rest because she was not fully healed.

While her recovery was costing her "millions of dollars," Cardi explained that at a point "health is wealth" and she has to take time off.

"You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict," Cardi said. "And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but like, health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do."

ET recently sat down with Cardi, where she revealed that she underwent cosmetic breast surgery because giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, "f**ked me up."

"I just got my boobs redone," Cardi, 26, said. "I feel good, but then sometimes I feel, like, not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out."

She also told an audience she shouldn’t be performing due to recent liposuction. "I should've canceled today because moving too much is gonna f**k up my lipo," she told the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee. "But, b**ch, I'm still gonna get this mother f**king money back, let's go!"

She later told ET that she felt it was important to talk publicly about her surgery so that people were more aware of the harsh realities of recovery.

Hear what she said in the video below.

