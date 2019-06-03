Hear Beyonce as Nala in New Trailer for 'The Lion King'

Beyonce shared a new trailer for Disney’s The Lion King on Monday.

The 37-year-old songstress, who voices Nala in the upcoming remake of the 1994 film, shared the 30-second clip on her YouTube page.

“Simba, you have to take your place as king,” the lioness is heard saying in the teaser. “We need you.”

Amid scenes of the kingdom’s creatures running through forests, racing through the desert and battling amid fire, Nala then says, “Come home.”

The animated film is directed by Jon Favreau and set for a July 19 release.

Donald Glover voices Simba, Seth Rogen plays Pumbaa, Timon is voiced by Billy Eichner and James Earl Jones portrays Simba’s father, Mufasa.

With the highly anticipated film’s release imminent, Beyonce honored her role by wearing a jaw-dropping gold catsuit featuring a lion’s head to her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson's, annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night.

