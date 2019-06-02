Beyonce is definitely embracing her role in the upcoming Lion King remake!

The multiplatinum singer attended her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson's, annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night, where she chose an ensemble that clearly nods to the new Disney film. Bey voices Nala, Simba's (Donald Glover) love interest.

The GRAMMY winner wore a glittering gold catsuit featuring an ornately designed lion's head across the bodice. Filling out the big cat's mane are rows of gold feathers. The outfit also includes a long gold cape, which the songstress proudly displays a in series of Instagram photos.

Along for the fun was Beyonce's 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who wore a billowing yellow dress with colorful detailing and a matching headpiece for the gala. And if there's any doubt as to where they drew their inspiration for their looks, a video was also posted featuring Blue Ivy singing along to "Circle of Life," a classic track from the animated 1994 Disney film.

There's no denying that Tina seemingly encouraged her daughter's choice. The theme for this year's gala is "A Journey to the Pride Lands." A group of lions in nature is referred to as "a pride."

Along with the release of the film, Disney has collaborated with Luminess Cosmetics and Sir John, Beyonce's longtime makeup artist, for a limited-edition collection inspired by the movie. ET recently spoke with John about tackling the project and the nerve-racking experience of getting feedback from Beyonce.

"I think that even when I called Bey and I said, 'Hey, listen, this is what's happening,' I was kind of nervous to see what she thought, but she was so proud and so happy for me," he shared. "So I feel like this is gonna be a win."

The stunning, highly pigmented earthy shades are named after places and characters from the film. Each palette and lipstick features etched portraits of Mufasa, Simba's father, and the shades boast a tribal embossed pattern.

"So I spent a lot of time in South Africa, so Luminess and I wanted to do something that really reflects not just the landscape and sunset and all of those things that are just natural and organic, but tribal prints as well," the makeup artist explained. "I really wanted to nail it and really hit it hard with the movie and I feel like this runs quite parallel with where the movie is as well."

The collection will be available on Luminess' site on June 15. The Lion King roars its way to theaters on June 19.

