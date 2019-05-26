Beyonce and her girlfriends hit the town this weekend!



An eyewitness tells ET that the hit-making songstress and a group of friends attended Janet Jackson's residency, Metamorphosis, at the Park Theater at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, on Saturday night. Bey sat in lounge seating just behind the main crowd for what our eyewitness says was clearly a "fun girls' night."

"She was all smiles and was dancing in her seat and even standing up dancing to Janet," the eyewitness says, noting the mom of three looked "beautiful." "She left just before the show ended, presumably to avoid the crowds."

Clips of the singer, which have since surfaced online, show Beyonce enjoying her night out alongside fellow Destiny's Child member, Kelly Rowland. The pair were clearly having fun bopping along to Jackson's career-spanning show.

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland dancing at @JanetJackson's concert in Las Vegas — May 25th. 💖#MetamorphosisVegaspic.twitter.com/7rvTMhHcJk — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 26, 2019

Queen Bey's night out in Vegas comes just one month after her father, Matthew Knowles, announced that he is helping create Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical, which will naturally be charting his daughter's group's rise to prominence -- from his unique perspective.

In his Instagram post sharing the news, Knowles hinted that he has big plans for the production, ultimately hoping to take it on the road.

"BREAKING: @jecaryous Johnson and I are collaborating on Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical with plans for Broadway, London's West End, and a world tour! More details coming soon," he captioned a photo of his daughter, Rowland and Michelle Williams back in the day.

"I want to pull back the curtain," Knowles said in a press release. "I feel it's time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I've had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams -- those of mine and others."

The musical will kick things off in Houston in 2020 and expand from there.

