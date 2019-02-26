Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency

Another legendary artist is coming to the Las Vegas Strip!



On Tuesday, Janet Jackson announced she’s going to have a residency at the Park MGM this year. The show, titled Metamorphosis, will explore the hit-making singer’s decades-long evolution and boast a dazzling effects show to match her reputation as a performer.



“Metamorphosis peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon,” a press release from the venue and Live Nation explains. “The centerpiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts. The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album ‘Rhythm Nation.’”

Hey u guys, I’m so excited to announce my new Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis”! A celebration of my journey and the 30th anniversary of #RhythmNation! I’ll

be at the @parkmgm in May, July & August. Link in bio. 💜 #MetamorphosisVegas



Citi presale starts Wed., 2/27 at 12PM PT! pic.twitter.com/5r3aNmUq85 — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 26, 2019

The show will run on May 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26, July 24, 26, 27, 31 and August 2, 3, 7, 9, 10.



Once a hallmark of legacy acts like Celine Dion and Wayne Newton, Vegas residencies have become a staple for chart-topping artists of all stripes including Britney Spears, Skrillex, Christina Aguilera, Lady Antebellum, Blink 182 and Lady Gaga.

Just last month, Cardi B announced that she’d be setting up shop at the Palms Casino Resort at KAOS, the locale’s brand new indoor/outdoor venue following a $690 million renovation.

Solaiman Fazel

Tickets for Metamorphosis go on sale on March 2.



