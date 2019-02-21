Natti Natasha is working on some English-language music!

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 32-year-old singer backstage at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, where she revealed that she's recorded quite a bit of music in English, and has plans to release it "little by little."

"I have some stuff coming up that are in English. I've been doing that for a long time. It's just, it's more about what we really like, but little by little, I will be releasing it," she promised. "I really hope that you guys like it and stuff, you can jam to it."

Natasha, who was nominated for an incredible 15 awards at Thursday night's awards show, ended up taking home four, including Tropical Song of the Year, Tropical Collaboration of the Year, Urban Song of the Year and Urban Collaboration of the Year -- for her collaboration with Becky G, "Sin Pijama."

"She was [freaking out]," the Dominican singer said of Becky's reaction to the news. "She was very happy. I like to see her happy, so that's great."

"That song wouldn't have been the song it is without each other. She's so special and it was a blessing getting to know her. It was a fresh song, no filter. But we both believed in it, and I feel like that vibe that got that song really good, because we put not 100 percent, we put 1000 percent of what we wanted to project there," she continued. "I feel like it was amazing. She deserves all the success in the world."

"You have to be strong [as a woman in Latin music] and you have to have a lot of trust in yourself. It happens everywhere. They say no, you just keep going, keep going, keep going. It's a lot about trusting what you're doing," Natasha said.

It also helps to have that assurance from fans, who helped the "Criminal" singer earn all her awards on Thursday.

"It feels amazing. It's more about how people are connecting with the stuff we're doing and I feel like that's so big, and that's really incredible because, to tell you the truth, when I was a little girl, I was like, 'Oh my god, will that ever happen?'" she confessed. "Actually feeling that is like, you know, we gotta work, we gotta keep the movement going."

Natasha also gives praise to Daddy Yankee for getting her to where she is today. She told ET backstage that it's been "another dream come true" to work with the Latin legend.

"Who would have thought that he was going to be one of my mentors? He's an icon. He is one of the biggest, not only as an artist, but as a person. I've learned so much from him, discipline, just keep going, he's been an amazing mentor, and I can't wait to keep learning from him. At the end of the day, it's about creativity," she added. "[And] we're fun! ...You want to do what you like, because, at the end of the day, when you show that to people, they're going to feel that."

