Natti Natasha is here to slay.

The 32-year-old singer is a prominent voice at the helm of a new generation of female singers taking over Latin urban music. ET spoke with Natasha just moments before she hit the stage at Calibash Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Saturday.

“It feels great. It's a celebration and party for me,” Natasha told ET’s Denny Directo, of the night's festivities. The two-night concert saw performances by Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel, Anuel AA and Nicky Jam.

Born Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, the Dominican starlet has been dominating the charts with hits like, "Quien Sabe," "Pa' Mala YO," “Criminal” with Ozuna, and “Sin Pijama” with Becky G.

Natasha, who was nominated this year for 15 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, says it’s an important time for female singers.

“It's freaking crazy. When you stop and analyze everything and think about everything you do it's surreal but you have to just keep on working,” she said of her recent success. “It's a blessing. It's a great time for women.”

“We've been working for so many years and now we finally have the chance to actually get our music out there and get the support that we need,” she explained. “It gives me more strength and hunger to keep working and hustling.”

The singer-songwriter also opened up about her friendship with Becky G and the astronomical success of “Sin Pijama,” a single that initially received criticism for its racy lyrics and music video. It now boasts over 1 billion views on YouTube.

“It's great because you actually get to share it with someone that you feel comfortable with and we understand each other,” Natasha said about working with Becky G. “It was very risky. [But], we did it.”

“And, we're going to keep doing it,” she added.

