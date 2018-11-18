Karol G and Anuel AA Make Out in the Middle of A Live Performance

Packing on the PDA!

Karol G and Anuel AA drove fans into a frenzy when they full-on made out together on stage on Saturday night! The rumored couple were in the middle of their hit track “Culpables” at the United Palace in New York when the Colombian singer gave Anuel a casual nod. That’s when he stepped forward and they locked lips!

Later, Karol herself posted a clip of the steamy moment, along with the “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” monkey emojis.

Since early September, when they dropped their aforementioned single, relationship rumors have circulating about the the pair, who haven’t hesitated to both stoke and quell the hearsay.

Along the way, the Puerto Rican rapper called Karol his “bebesita” or baby girl. However, at the 2018 Latin Grammys, Karol said that they were just friends.

“We have a great friendship,” she told Billboard. “Anuel is all yours, ladies."

Whether or not they are indeed a real couple, this collaboration has worked out for both of them, breaking the top ten on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

While at the Latin GRAMMYs, Karol admitted to ET that there’s another hitmaker that she’d love work with in the days ahead.

"The girl in the whole world that I want to work with is Rihanna," Karol told ET on the red carpet. "So Rihanna if you are watching this please call me. I would love to do something with you."

She even has a tattoo of the "Work" songstress!

