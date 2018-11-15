Karol G represented Latinas with her fiery 2018 Latin GRAMMYs performance!

The 27-year-old Colombian rapper was the epitome of girl power, singing her mega hit "Mi Cama" during the 19th annual ceremony held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Karol, who received her first two Latin GRAMMY nominations this year and took home the Best New Artist award earlier in the night, was a total powerhouse onstage. Wearing a cheeky black latex leotard with thigh-high boots and jacket with fringe, she got the crowd moving, including fellow rapper J Balvin, who was spotted dancing along to the sexy number.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS

It's an exciting night for Karol, who is won her first GRAMMY that night. ET spoke with her on the red carpet, where she gushed over her "amazing year," because, as she pointed out, "in urban music, there are not many girls."

"So this year I am very happy to have a nomination as a New Artist and to have my song as Best Urban Song of the Year," she expressed. "I'm super happy because that's an achievement for me to have my song around Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee."

"It's a moment. We now have equal opportunities," she continued, speaking of the wave of female artists taking over the industry. "We were looking so badly for them and now, this year was our opportunity, our big entrance and now we're killing it. We are super strong and there are no men and girls, we are a team doing something big for the Latin industry."

