Karol G is our Best New Artist!

The Colombian performer beat out Ángela Aguilar, Anaadi, El David Aguilar, Alex Ferreira, Los PetitFellas, Nana Mendoza, Christian Nodal, Claudia Prieto and Benjamín Walker to take home the coveted honor at the 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Karol emotionally accepted her award with her father by her side. "Sorry, I'm nervous," she told the audience, tearing up as she approached the mic.

"Four years ago, I shared a post on Instagram congratulating J Balvin for his Latin Grammy, hoping that one day I had to have one also. To all those that believe, thank you to my label, my family," Karol said. "I want to share this with all the women who this year have done great things in the industry. I want to share it with them!

"And I want to thank this man who has been with me through out my career, my Dad," she added.

ET spoke with Karol -- also nominated for Best Urban Song with “Mi Cama" -- on the red carpet, where she gushed over her "amazing year," because, as she pointed out, "in urban music, there are not many girls."

"So this year I am very happy to have a nomination as a New Artist and to have my song as Best Urban Song of the Year," she expressed. "I'm super happy because that's an achievement for me to have my song around Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee."

"It's a moment. We now have equal opportunities," she continued, speaking of the wave of female artists taking over the industry. "We were looking so badly for them and now, this year was our opportunity, our big entrance and now we're killing it. We are super strong and there are no men and girls, we are a team doing something big for the Latin industry."

