Maná is using their platform for good.

The Mexican rock band gave the crowd all the feels as they performed three of their greatest hits before being honored as the Person of the Year at the 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday. Maná is the first band to win the award, which is given to artists for their extraordinary career accomplishments and philanthropic contributions to the Latin community.

First came "En el Muelle de San Blas," which got the entire arena up out of their chairs and on their feet. Next, they sang "Labios Compartidos," followed by "Clavado en un Bar."

Fher Olvera, Alex González, Sergio Vallín and Juan Calleros then received their award, as Olvera delivered a touching speech to the crowd about fighting to do good -- and announced they'll be heading on a world tour next year.

"It's been two years since we haven't toured... and the good news that our management just told us is that we going on a world tour next year," Olvera said. "We are very grateful to the Academy for naming us Person of the Year."

"We will keep fighting for the rights of immigrants. We will fight for our motherland, women's rights and we will keep fighting to create music from the heart and soul," he added.

It's been a big night for artists across-the-board, as Maluma took home his first-ever Latin GRAMMY, as did Rosalía and Karol G. Watch ET's red carpet interview with Karol in the video below.

