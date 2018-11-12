It will be a night to remember.

A slew of Latin music stars will take the stage to honor international rock band, Maná, who will be honored at this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of Year Gala on Nov. 14 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Pablo Alborán, Enrique Bunbury, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Iza, Beatriz Luengo, Vetusta Morla, Monsieur Periné, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Sebastián Yatra will take the stage with special performances.

Also performing will be Pepe Aguilar, Draco Rosa, José María Cano accompanied by his son Dani, Daniel Habif, Arthur Hanlon, Ara Malikian, La Marisoul, Orianthi and Piso 21.

.@manaoficial recibirá el reconocimiento Persona del Año 2018 de La Academia Latina de la Grabación... https://t.co/WRzQVI7BJs#LatinGRAMMYpic.twitter.com/lgWRHBH5fb — Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) September 5, 2018

Maná, a Mexican rock band from Guadalajara, Jalisco, will be honored for their extraordinary career accomplishments and philanthropic contributions to the Latin community. The band is comprised of lead singer Fher Olvera, drummer Alex González, guitarist Sergio Vallín and bassist Juan Calleros.

The sold-out show, hosted by Jamie Camil and Soledad Pastorutti, precedes the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, airing live on Univision on Nov. 15 from 8–11 p.m. ET/PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Latin GRAMMYs: Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny and Will Smith to Open Awards Show With ‘Está Rico’

2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

2018 Latin GRAMMYs: J Balvin, Karol G, Halsey and More Set to Perform

Related Gallery