Nicky Jam's New Netflix Show 'El Ganador' Premieres to Rave Reviews
Nicky Jam invites fans inside his world.
The 37-year-old reggaeton singer's new bio-series, Nicky Jam: El Ganador, premiered globally on Netflix on Friday, with fans raving about it online.
The 13-episode scripted series stars the Latin superstar -- whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero -- as himself, and chronicles his life story from his humble and troubled start in Boston, to his downfall on the streets, to becoming the king of one of the most popular musical genres.
"The music is what saved me from the streets," the "Hasta El Amanecer" rapper of Puerto Rican descent says in a clip of the show.
Fans have been praising the series, with one follower tweeting, "Watching the @NickyJamPR series on @netflix .... this man is a legend!"
Another fan wrote, "Esa serie de nicky jam esta buenisimaa," which translates to, "This Nicky Jam series is so good."
See more reactions below:
Nicky Jam: El Ganador is now streaming on Netflix, except in the U.S. The show will air on Telemundo next year for U.S. audiences.
