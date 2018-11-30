Nicky Jam's New Netflix Show 'El Ganador' Premieres to Rave Reviews

Nicky Jam invites fans inside his world.

The 37-year-old reggaeton singer's new bio-series, Nicky Jam: El Ganador, premiered globally on Netflix on Friday, with fans raving about it online.

The 13-episode scripted series stars the Latin superstar -- whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero -- as himself, and chronicles his life story from his humble and troubled start in Boston, to his downfall on the streets, to becoming the king of one of the most popular musical genres.

"The music is what saved me from the streets," the "Hasta El Amanecer" rapper of Puerto Rican descent says in a clip of the show.

Fans have been praising the series, with one follower tweeting, "Watching the @NickyJamPR series on @netflix .... this man is a legend!"

Another fan wrote, "Esa serie de nicky jam esta buenisimaa," which translates to, "This Nicky Jam series is so good."

Esa serie de nicky jam esta buenisimaa😍 — LUISA FERNANDA💫 (@Ortega1F) November 30, 2018

See more reactions below:

Me estoy viendo la serie de nicky jam y me encanta Mk — TITI (@ValentinaDussan) November 30, 2018

Ver a Nicky Jam llorando es tan 💔💔💔💔 — Lucifer🦄 (@LuisaRestrepoA) November 30, 2018

La serie de Nicky jam ta buena bueno El clon de daddy buen drama que vida la de nicky — EL YAKY. FLOW (@YakySlow) November 30, 2018

Esta buena la serie de Nicky Jam en Netflix que ya tengo un acento diferente jajajajaja — Willy Ureta (@leowii18) November 30, 2018

Ahhh no, ñengo flow está en la serie de nicky jam, creo que es la mejor serie después de grey's anatomy😍 — Sool Paladino👑 (@SoolPaladino_) November 30, 2018

Tremenda la serie de nicky jam — Nandez (@gabrielher1997) November 30, 2018

Recien empeze la serie de Nicky Jam y ya me tiene in love — ∂вιgαιℓ (@abigailgomez01) November 30, 2018

Je suis qu’au premier épisode de la série de nicky jam et je kiffer déjà 😍🇵🇷 — Méliza reggaetonera (@Meliza_Elvz) November 30, 2018

NICKY JAM el ganador🎬😍 — Marc Estupiñan ❣ (@Dianamar1807) November 30, 2018

Me acabo de ver en la serie de Nicky Jam: El Ganador. Si yo me emocioné, más se emocionó mi hijo pq según el su “mami sale en Netflix” 😂🙏🏽 Tengo un papel en uno de los episodios. Espero puedan ver la serie y apoyar tantos boricuas y latinos que salen en ella 💪🏽 — Mimi Pabon (@MimiPabon) November 30, 2018

Nicky Jam: El Ganador is now streaming on Netflix, except in the U.S. The show will air on Telemundo next year for U.S. audiences.

RELATED CONTENT:

J Balvin Says He's 'Grateful' for This Year's Success, Talks Working With Beyonce (Exclusive)

Bad Bunny Says He Was Startruck By Jennifer Lopez on 'Te Guste': 'I Barely Said a Word' (Exclusive)

Karol G Wants to Collab With Rihanna -- She Even Has a RiRi Tattoo! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery