Will Smith Raps on New Song for the World Cup -- Listen!

Will Smith meant business earlier this week when he said "new music coming soon."

After only publishing one single over the last 13 years, he's given us not just one, but two new songs for us to get down to in the past three days alone. On Wednesday, it was the new single "Get Lit," which he revealed on Instagram and YouTube. On Friday, we got another new track, this time in collaboration with Diplo, Nicky Jam and Albanian singer Era Istrefi.

The song, "Live It Up," will reportedly be the official song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Russia.

The track, which features a distinctive Latin flair, has Smith rapping over only a small part of it, helping to build hype.

"One life, one dream, one moment, one team. One you, lights hot, thousand roadblocks, one shot, one truth, no fears, one flag, aw yeah," he raps. "We've been waiting for this, all year. Where y'all at? We right here."

Despite getting his start as the rapper known as the Fresh Prince, Smith had largely abandoned performing music over the past decade, instead focusing more on his acting career. In 2017, though, Smith reunited with his original partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff, for two quick shows. That also sparked talk about maybe putting out some new music.

It's good to have Big Willie back.

Check out his 2017 reunion with DJ Jazzy Jeff in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jada Pinkett Smith Sheds Tears With Will Smith's Ex-Wife While Recalling Rough Start to Their Relationship

Will Smith Goes On a Date With Sophia the Robot -- and It Doesn't Go Very Well

Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Perform History of TV Theme Songs: Watch!

Related Gallery