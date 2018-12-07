Becky G is lucky to be surrounded by people who support her.

The 21-year-old singer has been dating soccer superstar Sebastian Lletget for over two years, and couldn't have a better partner and cheerleader by her side. ET's Deidre Behar was with Becky at the Pandora Presents El Pulso at Academy Nightclub in Hollywood on Thursday, where she not only took the stage to perform a few songs during a free show, she also opened up about her beau's support and how he feels about her sexy music videos.

"I think it's really special when in a relationship you can find someone that isn't just your boyfriend but your partner in life or your best friend," Becky explained. "He's never looked at me like, 'Oh, babe! Oh, no, I'm jealous! You can't do that!' He's more like, 'You go girl! You better work it!' Because I think he knows that it means something to me, it really does mean something to me. I think my parents, I think anybody who cares for me in my life, would step in if they felt I was doing something for the wrong reasons. But the fact is that I'm doing it because it's authentic to who I am, and because it's what I'm about. It's a life that I live on a daily basis and they see the goofy sides of me and they see the sexy sides of me."

The "Sin Pijamas" singer continued by adding that fans also see her family and sassy sides, explaining, "I'm very lucky to have those kinds of people around me to encourage that."

Becky also hopes her fans take that into consideration when they are figuring out who they are and what they want in this world.

"Going back to what I was saying about doing what makes you happy, because you can't please everyone," Becky said. "I would tell [my fans] that you have to really find that true happiness within yourself, and once you find that, the sky is the limit and there's really nothing that can stop you."

It's been a busy and successful year for Becky, who has received plenty of accolades and launched a cosmetics collection this month. But the "Mayores" singer is ready to release an album hopefully sometime in the new year.

"We have the music! There's no doubt that we have the music. I feel like I have enough music to release, I don't know, 10 albums now," she shared. "In the most recent years, because I really feel like I found my voice as an artist, I think we have something special and I think very soon we'll have something out."

