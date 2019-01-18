Get ready to add these new tracks to your playlist.

J Balvin, Karol G, Carlos Vives and many more Latinx artists released a slew of hip-shaking and feel good tunes, just in time to kick off your three-day weekend. Becky G gets teasy in her first English-language single since "Zooted." Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui proves she's a force to be reckoned with in her dreamy "More Than That" music video, which dropped on Friday.

Whether you're taking a trip or laying low, there's a little something for everyone. Check out some of the hottest releases from your favorite artists, below.

Becky G – "LBD"

The 21-year-old singer delivers a sexy new jam that's all about getting someone's attention while rocking a "little black dress." The single also features a flirty part where Becky raps in Spanish, "Es mucha tentación, tú puedes ver pero no tocar/ Usa tu imaginación, que nunca sabes que va a pasar." The lyrics translate to: “It's a lot of temptation, you can look but not touch/ Use your imagination, because you never know what's going to happen."

Lauren Jauregui – "More Than That"

The 22-year-old singer dropped her new song last Friday, but surprised fans with the angelic video this week. The seductive track tells the story of an empowered woman who is calling on her potential suitors to step their game up. The NSFW video -- directed by Lauren Dunn and shot in Los Angeles – was creative directed by Jauregui and imagines Greek goddess Aphrodite’s trip to Earth as she stumbles upon an ethereal all-female club, celebrating divine femininity to the fullest.

Sky, J Balvin and Jhay Cortez, feat. MadeinTYO – "Bajo Cero"

Producer Sky Rompiendo continues to make a name for himself as a solo act. With the help of some of this year's hottest rappers, "Bajo Cero" perfectly blends Sky's beats with Balvin's reggaeton touch, MadeinTYO's classic hip hop and Cortez's R&B sound.

Reik feat. Sebastián Yatra – "Un Año"

The Mexican trio takes it back to their earlier days with this feel good, guitar-led single that perfectly references their 2005 hit, "Noviembre Sin Ti." Yatra's smooth and soulful vocals take the ballad to the next level, making it one of the best pop collaborations of the year. The music video, directed by Nuno Gómez in Mexico City, intertwines distinct love stories that occur over the course of a year.

Carlos Vives – "Déjame Quererte"

The singer pays tribute to his native country's scenery with his latest single, which includes local Colombian artists Cholo Valderrama, Cynthia Montano, Elkin Robinson, Kombilesa Mi & Velo De Oza. "Déjame Quererte," which translates to "let me love you," is how Vives would describe "Colombia in a song" after he traveled around the country for a year and admired its natural beauty.

Anuel AA feat. Karol G – "Secreto"

The secret is out, and it's a steamy one! The real-life couple go public with their relationship in their new collaboration that describes how the two kept their love hidden from the world. The accompanying music video features the two sharing intimate moments together, celebrating birthdays, taking trips all over the world and more.

James Blake feat. Rosalía – "Barefoot in the Park"

Rosalía's hypnotic and melodic voice mixed with the English singer's soft vocals will give you chills. The romantic and dreamy tune is off of Blake's latest album, Assume Form, released on Friday. The Spanish singer croons in her native language, singing, Agujerito del cielo/Cuelando el brillo de Dios/Un rayo cayó en tus ojo'/Y me partió el corazón, which translates to: "Little hole in the sky/Plowing the brightness of God/Lightning fell on your eye/And it broke my heart."

