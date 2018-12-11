J Balvin knows how to command the stage.

The 33-year-old Colombian reggaetonero delivered a dynamic performance of his latest single, "Reggaeton," during Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Balvin looked sleek in black baggy pants, an oversized black hoodie over a dark shirt, Nike sneakers and sunglasses. He added an extra touch to his performance by having a slew of backup dancers by his side.

Created with famed producer Tainy and beat-maker Sky Rompiendo, "Reggaeton" is a catchy tune that celebrates the urban music scene, referencing the genre's greats like Daddy Yankee, Tego Calderón and Wisin & Yandel, while the music video gives nods to plenty others like Don Omar and Zion & Lennox.

Fans of Balvin's were clearly feeling his performance taking to social media to share snippets of it and offer praise. Check it out below!

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

ET spoke with Balvin last month at the Latin GRAMMYs, where he reflected on all the "blessings" he's received this year.

"I feel grateful. That's the word. Grateful and thankful," Balvin expressed. "All dreams really come true. I had a lot of dreams this year when we started and we made it happen. And we're going to keep dreaming more and more."

Hear more in the video below.

