Lauren Jauregui's new single is here -- and it's totally hypnotic.

The 22-year-old singer dropped her new song, "More Than That," on Friday. The sultry track comes three months after the release of her debut solo single, "Expectations." Jauregui's full-length solo album -- her first since Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus last March -- is due later this year.

"If I'ma take a gamble then you better come correct / I need more than them diamonds that you got around your neck / Sh*t, anybody can flex," Jauregui, who also wrote the song, sings in its first verse. "Boy, you better come stronger than this liquor / Wanna take me home? Better be more convincing / It'll take more than that to get to me / More than that to get your way."

Listen to the song below:

Jauregui opened up to ET last October about what fans can expect from her upcoming album, revealing that she's having fun experimenting with her solo sound.

"I've just been kind of exploring. I'm letting it be as organic as possible," she said. "I've been writing a lot and just kind of exploring myself, and you know, with each song it kind of has a new life so sometimes I'm creating it from scratch. So it all depends."

"I'm gravitating a lot towards guitar, more towards alternative mixed with R&B sounds, so it's kind of like, in that realm. But I'm not really 100 percent set on any tone yet," she added.

