Lauren Jauregui is so proud of Hayley Kiyoko!

The 22-year-old former Fifth Harmony member praised her good friend and "Curious" singer before presenting her with the Rising Star Award at the 2018 Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 in NYC on Thursday. ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Jauregui at the event's red carpet, where she spoke about how "influential" she was in her coming out story.

"I love her so much. I think she is one of the most influential people in my life, as well in coming out," Jauregui expressed. "I'm so honored to be able to give her her award. Her queer award for 2018! I'm so proud of her."

Celebrating women in the music industry -- including Ariana Grande who gave a tearful speech that night -- Jauregui had nothing but amazing things to say about how females are leading the way.

"It's such an incredible time to be a woman in music. I think there are a lot of barriers that are being broken and a lot of ceilings that are being smashed by some incredible women that I have the honor of honoring tonight," she said.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIJI Water

ET also spoke with Kiyoko at the same event, where she spoke about how honored she was to be receiving the Rising Star Award.

"It's emotional. I don't feel like I belong but I am rising and it's really wonderful to share the room with such incredibly talented, beautiful, wonderful women in music," she expressed.

She also touched on working with Taylor Swift and more. Watch below to hear what she shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Lauren Jauregui Is Taking Her Time With Solo Album (Exclusive)

Lauren Jauregui Says New 'Explorative' Music is Coming Out Very Soon (Exclusive)

Lauren Jauregui Talks About Life After Fifth Harmony in Racy 'Playboy' Profile

Related Gallery