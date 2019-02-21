It was all about Daddy Yankee at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards.

The reggaetonero was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Thursday's awards ceremony in Miami. But before accepting the honor, he -- along with J Balvin, De La Ghetto, Ozuna, Yandel and Zion & Lennox -- took the stage to give a dynamic performance of his greatest hits, including “Lo Que Pasó, Pasó,” “Rompe," “Ella Me Levantó” and “Gasolina."

Yankee, dubbed the king of reggaeton, kicked off the show with "Rompe" with De La Ghetto by his side. It was followed by Zion & Lennox bringing the crowd to their feet with "Ella Me Levantó."

Yandel then came out to sing "¿Qué Tengo Que Hacer?" with DY. Ozuna continued the party by taking it old school with "Lo Que Pasó, Pasó." The party did not stop there, as Balvin and Yankee brought the house down with a stellar rendition of "Gasolina."

After being presented with his Lifetime Achievement Award by all the rappers, Yankee thanked his fans and fellow artists.

Yankee was nominated for a total of five Premio Lo Nuestros at this year's ceremony.

ET spoke with Balvin during rehearsals, where he expressed how honored he was to perform with the Rey of Reggaeton.

"Man, it’s a blessing, you know," Balvin said of the opportunity to show the rapper some love. "I think this moment is so special for us, you know, the fact that I’m a part of that, I’m so grateful because he really inspires me to be where I’m at right now. He was the one who, like, really showed us the light to follow that lead."

