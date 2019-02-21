Tainy is ready for the world to hear "I Can't Get Enough."

The producer, who will soon be releasing his first single which features Selena Gomez, J Balvin and Benny Blanco, teased to ET's Denny Directo during the Premio Lo Nuestro red carpet in Miami on Thursday what fans can expect from the collaboration.

"It's going to be crazy. It's one of those tracks where you just feel it and hear it in the club," Tainy shared. "It is just going to make people feel good. That is the most important."

The 29-year-old artist, who is stepping out as a solo artist, also explained how he was in contact with two songwriters and then met Blanco, who instantly loved the track and wanted to work together. They then contacted Gomez and Balvin, and the rest is history.

"It came out super quick and natural, and it was amazing," Tainy explained. "It's crazy and for them to hear it and not even think about it and say, 'Let's go. Let's do it.' Sometime it's a process and they are not feeling it, but this was, as soon as they heard it they were down."

Working with Gomez, he also added, was "amazing." "She's a queen and incredible. It's such an honor to have her on my first single. It's insane. Hopefully, we can continue to do some more work together," he expressed.

ET spoke with Balvin on Wednesday, where he also shared a bit about what fans can expect from the song, as well as how it was working with Gomez.

"She [sings in] English. You know, I represent the Spanish," Balvin shared. "[She's] amazing! Such a humble girl," Balvin added. "Great person. I’m really happy she’s the way she is."

For more of ET's Premio Lo Nuestro coverage, watch below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Marc Anthony Shows Off His Moves While Premiering New Single 'Tu Vida En La Mía' at Premio Lo Nuestro 2019

Anitta Reflects on International Success Ahead of Premio Lo Nuestro: 'I Thought It Was Impossible' (Exclusive)

Thalia on Supporting Female Singers In Latin Music, Teases Premio Lo Nuestro Performance (Exclusive)

Related Gallery