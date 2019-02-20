J Balvin and Selena Gomez are bringing us new music!

The "Reggaeton" singer spoke to ET about the new collaboration titled "I Can't Get Enough" on Wednesday following his rehearsal performance for Premio Lo Nuestro at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The highly anticipated track will drop next Thursday, Feb. 28 and features Tainy and Benny Blanco.

"'Can’t Get Enough’ is the name of the song. Produced by Tainy, you know he’s a great producer, Benny Blanco and yes, me and Selena," Balvin told ET's Denny Directo. "She [sings in] English. You know, I represent the Spanish."

"[She's] amazing! Such a humble girl," Balvin added. "Great person. I’m really happy she’s the way she is."

Balvin is set to hit the stage at Thursday's Premio Lo Nuestro to honor reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee.

"Man, it’s a blessing you know," Balvin said of the opportunity to show Daddy Yankee some love. "I think this moment is so special for us, you know, the fact that I’m a part of that, I’m so grateful because he really inspires me to be where I’m at right now. He was the one who, like, really showed us the light to follow that lead."

