J Balvin, Juanes and More to Perform at Premio Lo Nuestro

Premio Lo Nuestro will return with a spectacular musical lineup.

A new round of performers were revealed on Wednesday, with Anitta, J Balvin, Yandel, Juanes, Maná, Pepe Aguilar, Joss Favela, Nacho, and Zion y Lennox set to take the stage. Marc Anthony, Thalia, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, Reik and Christian Nodal were previously announced to perform.

Natasha is the most-nominated artist this year with 15 nods. ET caught up with the "Pa' Mala Yo” singer on last month, ahead of her performance at Calibash LA, where she reflected on her recent success.

“It's freaking crazy. When you stop and analyze everything and think about everything you do, it's surreal but you have to just keep on working,” Natasha told ET. “It's a blessing. It's a great time for women.”

Other superstars that top the nominations list are Bad Bunny and J Balvin with 12 nominations each; Ozuna with 10; Nicky Jam with eight;Becky G, Maluma and Wisin, each with seven nominations; Reik with six; and Calibre 50, Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee and Enrique Iglesias with five nominations each.

Premio Lo Nuestro will also feature seven new categories, including Sierreño Artist of the Year, ‘Replay’ Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Crossover Collaboration of the Year, Remix of the Year, Social Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year.

