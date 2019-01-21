Becky G shut it down!

The 21-year-old singer joined an all-male lineup for night two of Calibash, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Sunday's lineup included Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Zion y Lennox, Anuel AA, J Alvarez and Ozuna.

Becky performed her chart-topping hits, "Mayores," "Cuando te Bese," "Booty," "Mala Mia" remix, and "Sin Pijama."

Becky also joined Anuel on stage to perform "Bubalu."

She ended the night by joining Daddy Yankee with Natti Natasha to turn up the crowd with "Dura."

Besides her epic performances, the night proved to be even more special for the singer-actress. Becky's management surprised her backstage with two plagues. Her song "Cuando Te Bese" was certified 2x platinum and "Sin Pijama" was certified 13x diamond. And, her parents were there for the sweet moment.

For more on Beck G, watch the video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Natti Natasha on the ‘Strength and Hunger’ to Dominate Latin Music (Exclusive)

Becky G, Lauren Jauregui & More Latinx Artists Drop Sizzling New Tracks Just In Time for the Weekend

Becky G Reflects on Her Growing Empire and Dream Success (Exclusive)

Related Gallery