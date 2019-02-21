Thalia is all about supporting Latinas in the music industry!

The 47-year-old singer is set to take the stage at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami on Thursday night to perform "Lindo Pero Bruto" as well as "No Me Acuerdo" with Natti Natasha. ET's Denny Directo and Grecia Lopez spoke with Thalia during the ceremony's red carpet, where she also teased her epic performances.

"It's sexy, it's fun. It's [full] of girl power," she shared, adding that it's a major moment to be on that stage, showing how females are taking over Latin music and the world.

Thalia, whose career spans over two decades, also shared her passion for mentoring up-and-coming artists.

"I loved working with them because when I was starting a lot of other artists helped me," she explained. "So I think it's really cool to support the new generation and it's really cool because you learn from each other. They learn some of my tricks and they have fun with them."

As far as who she will be collaborating with next, she teased, "You'll have to wait and see!"

Thalia is nominated for two Premio Lo Nuestro awards: Pop/Rock Artist of the Year and Pop/Rock Collaboration of the Year for "No Me Acuerdo."

For more on Thalia's recent collaborations, watch below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Thalía on Why the New 'Cycle' of Cross-Genre Collaborations 'Makes a Difference' (Exclusive)

J Balvin Raves About Working With 'Humble' Selena Gomez on ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ (Exclusive)

Related Gallery