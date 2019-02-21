Marc Anthony gave his new song, "Tu Vida En La Mía," quite the introduction!

The 50-year-old singer debuted his highly anticipated new single on the Premio Lo Nuestro stage on Thursday, getting the crowd at Miami's American Airlines Arena the kind of show we've come to know and love from the veteran performer.

Anthony opened the show with a few of his famous moves, jamming out with the incredible band behind him. The singer is nominated for two honors at the 31st annual awards show -- Crossover Collaboration for "Esta Rico" and Tour of the Year for his Legacy Tour.

At Premio Lo Nuestro rehearsals on Tuesday, Christian Nodal raved about working with the Latin legend.

"When we were on tour together, it was awesome for me to be opening up for someone that does Salsa genre. I was so proud of that," he shared. "As an artist, you have to make decisions and so I think I was sharing the stage with him for a reason. He inspired me a lot."

"Just watching him interact with the crowd, and people would wait for him to dance and they would go crazy," Nodal added. "He’s a legend, and I hope one day to have love and connection with my fans the way he has."

