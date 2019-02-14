Daddy Yankee will have a major night at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro.

The 42-year-old reggaetonero will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in Latin music.

Yankee -- who is also set to take the stage during the show to perform his latest single, "Calma" -- will entertain audiences with a special greatest hits performance set to include “Lo Que Pasó, Pasó,” “Rompe," “Ella Me Levantó” and “Gasolina," among jams. The Puerto Rican superstar will be joined by J Balvin, De La Ghetto, Ozuna, Yandel and Zion & Lennox, who will also pay tribute to the king of reggaeton.

Yankee's Barrio Fino is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The iconic LP not only won a Latin GRAMMY for Best Urban Album in 2004, it also took home the Album of the Year trophy at the 2004 Premio Lo Nuestro.

Additionally, Alejandro Sanz will perform his news single, "Back in the City," live for the first time during the telecast. The show will also feature a special musical mega performance by pianist and producer Sergio George, which will include Pepe Aguilar, Anitta, Farruko and Prince Royce.

This year's ceremony sees singer Natti Natasha leading the artists with 15 nominations. She's followed by Balvin and Bad Bunny with 12 nods each, Ozuna with 10 and Nicky Jam with eight.

Premio Lo Nuestro airs Thursday, Feb. 21 on Univision. For more on this year's nominees, watch below.

