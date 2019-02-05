Things just got a bit more fun!

Anuel AA, Lele Pons and Fuego will perform at this year's Premio Lo Nuestro, ET can confirm exclusively. The three join an incredible lineup of performers, including Marc Anthony, Thalia, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, Reik and Christian Nodal.

Anuel, whose real name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, will hit the stage to perform "Hipócrita" and "Quiere Beber." He's nominated this year for Artista Revelación (Artist Revelation). Last year he released his album Real Hasta La Muerte (Real Until Death) and released hit tracks including, "Adictiva" featuring Daddy Yankee and "Bubalu" featuring Becky G and Prince Royce.

Pons' music video for her hit single "Celoso" received a Video of the Year nomination. She'll perform a brand new single live during the show's red carpet with Fuego. The two shot the music video for the highly anticipated new track last month in Los Angeles.

Alejandra Espinoza will return as host for the second consecutive year. Also joining Espinoza as hosts for the first time are Maite Perroni and Victor Manuel, who is nominated for three awards - Tropical - Song of The Year, Tropical - Artist of The Year and Tropical - Collaboration of The Year.

Meanwhile, Natasha is the most-nominated artist this year with 15 nods. ET caught up with the "Pa' Mala Yo” singer last month, ahead of her performance at Calibash LA, where she reflected on her recent success.

“It's freaking crazy. When you stop and analyze everything and think about everything you do, it's surreal but you have to just keep on working,” Natasha told ET. “It's a blessing. It's a great time for women.”

Other superstars that top the nominations list are Bad Bunny and J Balvin with 12 nominations each; Ozuna with 10; Nicky Jam with eight; Becky G, Maluma and Wisin, each with seven nominations; Reik with six; and Calibre 50, Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee and Enrique Iglesias with five nominations each.

Premio Lo Nuestro will air on Univision from the T-Mobile Arena in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 21.

