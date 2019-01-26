Marc Anthony's first concert of the year was a total party!

The 50-year-old singer kicked off his extended Legacy Tour on Thursday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and was blown away by one of his fan's incredible salsa dancing moves during the show. Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share the biggest highlight of the night, Anthony posted a video slideshow of a young girl dancing in the crowd as he sang his hit "Vivir Mi Vida."

"Anaheim’s highlight! I will never forget you #DancingGirl 💃🏽.God bless you!" the GRAMMY winner captioned the clip, which showed the tiny fan energetically dancing and then getting invited onstage to dance with him.

"First show of the year... thank you #anaheim ❤️ the #LegacyTour continues 📸 by @lensrevolution," Anthony wrote alongside another post filled with photos from the concert.

It's no secret that Anthony knows how to get down, and has even taught a handful of celebrity pals, including David Beckham and Will Smith, how to salsa dance. Last March, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air shared a video on Instagram of himself getting lessons from the Puerto Rican singer.

"#Bucketlist - Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony... ✔️," Smith wrote.

The two later worked together on the bilingual hit, "Está Rico," which also features Bad Bunny. The trio performed the song live for the first time at the 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards in November.

ET was with the artists right after they came off stage, where they expressed how excited they were to share the song with their fans.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, Natti Natasha and More to Perform at Premio Lo Nuestro

Will Smith, Marc Anthony & Bad Bunny Get the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs Started With ‘Está Rico’

Becky G, Marc Anthony & More Take the Stage at 2018 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina -- Watch!

Related Gallery