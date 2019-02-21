ET Is Live for Premio Lo Nuestro: Here’s How to Watch!

Today just got a bit more exciting!

The 31st Annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards will take place on Thursday, Feb. 21 and air live on Univision from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. The awards show is set to highlight the best in the Latin music industry and will include a special tribute to reggaeton legend, Daddy Yankee.

ET Live will be on the magenta carpet with all your favorite Latinx artists starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PST. You can watch right here in the video above or head over to ETLive.com. It will also be streaming on the ET Live app either on your phone or Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku.

Following the carpet, you can find all of our exclusive interviews and show highlights on www.ETonline.com/mas.

Here’s everything you need to know about Premio Lo Nuestro.

What Time Does It Start? One of Latin music’s biggest nights will take place Thursday, Feb. 21 starting at 7 p.m ET.

Where to Watch? The show will air live on Univision, Univision.com and Univision NOW.

Who’s Hosting? Alejandra Espinoza, Maite Perroni and Victor Manuelle will host the star-studded show.

Who Will Perform? Fans will enjoy the world premiere of Marc Anthony’s highly anticipated new salsa single, “Tu Vida En La Mía.” J Balvin will perform his new hit, “Reggaeton,” female powerhouses Thalia, Lali and Natti Natasha will also take the stage. Other acts include Prince Royce, Pepe Aguilar, Anuel AA, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Ozuna, Piso 21 among others.

Anything Special to Watch Out for This Year?: Daddy Yankee will be honored with “Premio Lo Nuestro a la Trayectoria” (Lifetime Achievement Award) and participate in a performance celebrating the 15th anniversary of his album, Barrio Fino, with superstars Yandel, Zion y Lennox, J Balvin, De La Ghetto, and Ozuna in a medley of hits such as “Lo que pasó, pasó,” “Rompe,“ “Ella me levantó” and “Gasolina.”

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED NEWS:

J Balvin Raves About Working With 'Humble' Selena Gomez on ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ (Exclusive)

Prince Royce Explains Epic Bromance With Marc Anthony (Exclusive)

J Balvin, Juanes and More to Perform at Premio Lo Nuestro

Related Gallery