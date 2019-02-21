It wouldn't be a party without J Balvin.

The 33-year-old Colombian rapper took the stage during the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami on Thursday, to give a dynamic performance of his latest single, "Reggaeton."

Dressed in an all-white ensemble with matching sunglasses and sneakers, Balvin got the crowd shaking and moving with his latest hit. The singer stood atop a white cube that lit up with a slew of neon colors and images.

Created with famed producer Tainy and beatmaker Sky Rompiendo, "Reggaeton" is a catchy tune that celebrates the urban music scene, referencing the genre's greats like Daddy Yankee, Tego Calderón and Wisin & Yandel, while the music video gives nods to plenty others like Don Omar and Zion & Lennox.

La energía no para en el escenario de #PremioLoNuestro, con ustedes, @JBALVIN 😎. pic.twitter.com/atsqlKxhhb — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 22, 2019

Balvin received a total of 12 Premio Lo Nuestro nominations, including Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for his song with Nicky Jam, "X."

ET spoke with Balvin during his rehearsals where he opened up about his forthcoming single, "I Can't Get Enough," which features Selena Gomez, Tainy and Benny Blanco.

"[Selena sings in] English. You know, I represent the Spanish," Balvin shared. "[She's] amazing! Such a humble girl," Balvin added. "Great person. I’m really happy she’s the way she is."

For more of ET's Premio Lo Nuestro coverage, watch below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Farruko Praises 'Icon' Daddy Yankee Ahead of 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro Honor (Exclusive)

Reik, Ozuna & Wisin Win Song of the Year at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro

Marc Anthony Shows Off His Moves While Premiering New Single 'Tu Vida En La Mía' at Premio Lo Nuestro 2019

Related Gallery